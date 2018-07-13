Man dies following serious assault in Waterford last weekend

A man who was seriously injured in an assault in Waterford last weekend has died in hospital.

The incident happened at the junction of John Street and The Manor at around 3am on Saturday morning.

A 27-year-old man received a number of serious head injuries.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford, before being transferred to Cork University Hospital where he passed away today.

A 25-year-old man was arrested last Sunday morning in connection with the investigation.

He was released that evening without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305-300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.