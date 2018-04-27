Man dies following multi-car collision in Co Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Cork.

The multi-car collision happened just after 1.00pm on Friday on the N22 at Carrigaphooca near Macroom.

A man aged in his 60s, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a second car, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and air-lifted to University Hospital Cork.

They were both the sole occupants of the cars.

People in a third car were uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place.

The body of the deceased man has been taken to University Hospital Cork for a post mortem.

Gardaí in Macroom are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 026-205-90 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.