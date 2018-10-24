Man shot dead at farmhouse in Cork

A 58-year-old man has been shot dead in Cork.

It happened at a farm in Raleigh North outside Macroom at around 11:30pm last night.

The man managed to ring a friend following the shooting.

On his arrival, the friend found the man seriously injured and he immediately contacted emergency services.

The man died at the scene and Gardaí immediately requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

A Garda spokesperson said investigators were called to the scene at around 11:40pm last night.

"A man in his 50s was being treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound," he said.

"He was pronounced dead a short time later."

The house has been sealed off and the body remains at the scene this morning.

Gardaí have also requested the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and an incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Gardaí are investigating whether the shooting may be linked to a local dispute in the area.