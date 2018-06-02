Man dies following assault in Cork pub

Gardaí are investigating after a man died following an assault in Co Cork.

It happened at a pub in Mitchelstown on Friday night at around 11.00pm.

A man aged in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, where his body remains.

The State Pathologist's Office has been informed and the scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man in his 20s has been arrested.

He is being detained at Fermoy garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

An incident room has been set up at Fermoy garda station and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 025-821-00.