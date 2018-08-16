Man dies and woman seriously injured in Co Westmeath crash

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Co Westmeath last night.

It happened on the Castlepollard to Collinstown Road at Deerpark, Bratty between 10pm and 11:20pm.

The 27-year-old man was injured when the car hit a ditch.

He was later pronounced dead at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman was also injured in the crash, and her condition is described as serious.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination, and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information who was on the road between 10pm and 11:20pm last night is being asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.