Man dies and two people injured after car hits bridge in Co Clare

It happened at Caherogan, Miltown Malbay in the early hours of this morning

A man has died and two other people have been injured in a crash in Co Clare.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Caherogan, Miltown Malbay at around 4.15am this morning.

A 30-year-old man died after the car hit a bridge.

The driver of the car - a 28-year-old man - and another passenger - a 26-year-old woman - were injured, and have been taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The road has been closed, and a forensic examination will be carried out at the scene.

Gardaí are calling for witnesses to contact Miltown Malbay Garda Station on 065-708-4222, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.