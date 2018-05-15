Man dies after workplace accident in Co Clare

Investigations have been launched after a 71-year-old man died after being crushed in Co Clare.

It happened while he was carrying out maintenance work on a mini-digger near his home at Magherabawn, Feakle on Monday at around 5.00pm.

He was working alone at the time.

An inspector from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has visited the scene and an investigation is under way.

His body was taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí are also investigating the workplace accident.