Man dies after van he was driving hit a ditch in Co Laois

A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Laois.

It happened shortly before 7.30pm on local road at Cappalug near Killeshin on Saturday night.

It is understood a van the 49-year-old man was driving left the road and struck a ditch.

He was the sole occupant of the van.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has since been removed to Portlaoise Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.