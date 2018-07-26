Man dies after stabbing in Co Waterford

A man has died following a stabbing in Co Waterford.

Gardaí and and emergency services were called to an incident at Shanakiel in Dunmore East at around 3.40am on Thursday morning.

A 25-year-old man was discovered at the scene and treated for an apparent stab wound.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigators.

The local coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have also been notified.

An incident room has been set up at Waterford garda station.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and is currently detained at Waterford garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East in the early hours of Thursday morning to come forward and contact the incident room at Waterford garda station on 051-305-300 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.