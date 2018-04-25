Man dies after road traffic collision in Co Mayo

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Mayo.

Gardaí in Westport are investigating the incident, which happened on the N59 main Mulranny to Newport Road at around 9.00am on Wednesday morning.

A male driver aged in his 50s, who was the only person in the car, was fatally injured when the car struck a stationary trailer.

The local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Westport garda station 098-502-30, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.