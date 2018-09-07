Man dies after road crash near Letterkenny in Donegal

A 55-year-old man has died in hospital after a crash in County Donegal yesterday.

Gardaí say the man was driving a Red Toyota Hilux pick-up truck that was involved in a crash with a black Mazda at Dooballagh outside Letterkenny at around 7:35pm.

He was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital with serious injuries and died today.

A 33-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Mazda, suffered less serious injuries and is being treated at the same hospital.

Gardaí said a 22-year-old man who ran away from the scene has been arrested.

He is being held at Letterkeny Garda Station and is due to appear before Sligo District Court tomorrow morning.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

In particular, they are for anyone who was in the surrounds of Dooballagh between 7pm and 8pm, and who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them.