Man dies after crashing into empty house in Donegal

A man has died after crashing his van into an empty house in County Donegal.

Gardaí said the crash happened on the N15 at Cashelnavene, Ballybofey at around 11:15pm last night.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The road is currently closed as gardaí carry out a forensic examination of the scene. Diversions remain in place.

Gardai are calling witnesses or anyone who was travelling in the area between 10:30pm and 11:30pm last night to contact them.

Investigations are ongoing.