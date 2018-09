A man has died after an incident on a farm in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí in Borrisokane were called to the incident in Rathcabbin at around 8:30am this morning.

The 47-year-old man is said to have been operating a digger at the time.

He is believed to have been killed after a tree fell on the digger.

Representatives from the Health and Safety Authority are currently at the scene and are carrying out an investigation.