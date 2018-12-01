Man dies after being struck by a lorry in County Tipperary

A man has died after being struck by a lorry while out walking near Clonmel, County Tipperary.

Gardaí said the 39-year-old was pronounced dead at South Tipperary General Hospital yesterday evening.

He sustained serious injuries when he was run over on the N24 at Knockanore near Clonmel at around 6:30pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The local coroner has been notified of the man’s death.