Man dies after being struck by a lorry in County Tipperary

The 39-year-old was pronounced dead yesterday after the incident on Tuesday
A man has died after being struck by a lorry while out walking near Clonmel, County Tipperary.
Gardaí said the 39-year-old was pronounced dead at South Tipperary General Hospital yesterday evening.
He sustained serious injuries when he was run over on the N24 at Knockanore near Clonmel at around 6:30pm on Tuesday.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
The local coroner has been notified of the man’s death.