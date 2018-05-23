Man dies after being stabbed in County Kerry

A man has died after being stabbed in County Kerry overnight.

The 33-year-old received serious stab wounds at a house in Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen at around 4.35am this morning.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Kerry where he was pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation a short time later.

He is being held at Killarney Garda Station.

A postmortem is due to take place later today and the local coroner has been notified.

The Garda Technical Bureau is also at the scene which has been sealed off.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward.