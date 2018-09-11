Man dies after being hit by car outside Athlone IT

A man has died after he was hit by a car outside Athlone Institute of Technology in Westmeath.

Gardaí in Athlone are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which happened at around 9.20am on Tuesday morning.



The 18-year-old male pedestrian was fatally injured at the scene.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The Old Dublin Road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6492-600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.