Man critical after being hit by truck in Co Westmeath

Westmeath Gardaí are investigating after a man was hit by a truck in Athlone.

It happened on the M6 eastbound at Moate at around 2.45am on Sunday.

A truck collided with a 26-year-old male pedestrian between junction 7 and junction 6 on the M6.

Both junctions are exits for Moate.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to Tullamore General Hospital, where his injuries are described as critical.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old man, was uninjured.

The road is closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation - diversions are also in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 2.15am and 2.45am to contact them in Athlone Garda Station on 090-6492-600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-111-666 or any Garda station.