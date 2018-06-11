Man critical after being hit by motorcycle while sunbathing in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was hit by a scrambler motorcycle in Dublin.

It happened at Darndale Park in Coolock at around 2.00pm on Saturday.

The man's condition is described as critical.

A man and woman were sunbathing when the scrambler motorcycle drove over the brow of a hill and hit the couple.

The 39-year-old male received serious head injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

A 16-year-old teenager is assisting gardaí with their enquiries.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident - or who may have information - to contact Coolock garda station on 01-666-4200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.