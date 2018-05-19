Man charged with possession of firearms in Dublin

A 27-year-old man has been charged with possession of firearms in Dublin.

Keith O'Reilly, with an address at Bunratty Drive in Coolock, was arrested on Thursday evening.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

A submachine gun and four handguns were recovered in Coolock on April 3rd.

The firearms were located in a backpack which had been discarded a short time earlier.