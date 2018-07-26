Man charged with murdering another man in Limerick last January

A man has been charged with murdering another man in a flat in Limerick last January.

Alex Kelly (23) - originally from O'Malley Park, but with an address at Little O'Curry Street - appeared before Limerick District Court on Thursday morning charged with murdering Martin Clancy on January 1st, 2018.

The body of Mr Clancy (45) was found on January 7th last, in an upstairs apartment at Little O'Curry Street.

Mr Clancy, who was originally from Moyross, had been living in the apartment building where he was found.

Details of the alleged killing were not heard.

Mr Kelly sat in court wearing a grey t-shirt and navy tracksuit and did not speak during the brief court hearing.

Detective Sergeant Arthur Ryan, of Henry Street garda station, gave evidence of arresting Mr Kelly on Mulgrave Street in Limerick, at 10.35am on Thursday morning.

Detective Sergeant Ryan said Mr Kelly "made no reply" after he was charged with murder.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy requested free legal aid and applied for the matter be adjourned to July 31st.

Judge Marian O'Leary granted free legal aid and adjourned the case for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Kelly was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on July 31st.

Reporting by David Raleigh