Man charged with murder of father-of-two in County Down

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a father-of-two in County Down.

Brian Phelan, who was in his early 30s, received stab wounds on the Carrivekeeney Road near Newry at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called in but Mr Phelan died at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in the area a short time later. He has since been charged with murder and is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court today.

Yesterday police appealed for help finding a coloured Peugeot 206 they believed was involved in the murder.

They have now located the vehicle – however they are continuing to appeal for witnesses.