Man charged over seizure of cannabis in Co Louth

A man has appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court, charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis worth some €600,000 in Co Louth on Friday night.

46-year-old Adrian Dullaghan - with an address at Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Dundalk - faces two charges.

The first alleges possession of cannabis at Rathbrist, Tallanstown on Friday.

The second alleges possession for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to others.

The case has been adjourned to Ardee District Court next March 11th.

The man has been remanded on his own bond of €5,000 cash.