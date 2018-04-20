Man charged over death of man found in south Dublin park

Ioan Artene Bob was found in Tallaght last Friday

Ioan Artene Bob. Image: An Garda Síochána

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was found in a south Dublin park.

Ioan Artene Bob was found in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght last Friday, April 13th in a critical condition.

He was found by a passer-by who raised the alarm.

The Romanian national had been working in the construction industry.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in relation to his death and has now been charged.

He has remained in garda custody and will appear before Tallaght District Court later today.


