Man charged over dangerous driving causing serious harm in Dublin

A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing serious harm to two pedestrians in Dublin.

Paul Connolly - of Cregg Court, Robertstown in Co Kildare - is also accused of failing to remain at the scene afterwards.

Garda Emma Gilmore told the court she received information at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning to say a black car had mounted a footpath near the railway line crossing in Coolmine, Dublin 15.

She said it would be alleged that two pedestrians were knocked down and seriously injured and that one of them was a 19-year-old student on his way to Maynooth University.

She went on to tell Judge Alan Mitchell that she arrested the accused, Paul Connolly, on nearby Castleknock Road a short time afterwards.

Gardaí objected to bail on a number of grounds - including the seriousness of the charges and the likely sentence if convicted.

Bail was refused and Mr Connolly was remanded in custody until next Tuesday.