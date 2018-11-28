Man charged over alleged seven-year campaign of online harassment against women

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged over an alleged seven-year online harassment campaign against a number of women.

Gardaí said the man was charged following an intensive 18-month investigation by the Garda Cyber Investigations Unit.

Investigators said the suspect was identified following extensive inquiries by the unit.

The man is accused of persisting in his alleged attempts to contact the complainants by “electronic means” throughout the investigation.

He was charged with a number of counts of harassment at Kevin Street Garda Station today.

He was then brought before Dublin district court – where he was remanded in custody for eight weeks for the service of a book of evidence.