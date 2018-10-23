Man charged in connection with murder of Dublin mother

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a mother-of-two in Dublin at the weekend.

Amanda Carroll was found dead at her apartment at Homestead Court, Quarry Road in Cabra on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí launched a murder inquiry after a post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday.

The results of the examination have not been released for 'operational reasons.’

A man arrested in connection with the incident has since been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.