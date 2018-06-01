Man charged after Vietnamese boy 'found inside suitcase' at UK port

A man is facing a smuggling charge in the UK after a Vietnamese boy was discovered inside a suitcase.

The discovery was made by border police on Wednesday evening at the Port of Dover in south-east England.

The suitcase was discovered in the back of a car, in an area for vehicles arriving from France.

The boy - believed to be aged 16 - was taken to hospital, in what was initially described as a life-threatening condition.

However, his condition is now said to have improved.

A 20-year-old Romanian man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Kent Police said: "He is accused of attempting to smuggle a person into the UK, thereby facilitating the commission of a breach of immigration law."

The man is due to appear in court today.