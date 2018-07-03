Man behind proposed Dublin Bus revamp defends decision to keep routes off M50

The man behind the proposed redesign of Dublin Bus has defended the decision not to run new routes down the M50.

Major changes were unveiled yesterday to services around the city,

Under the proposals, the level of bus service will increase by 27%,

However, the plans are also causing controversy.

Many commuters have concerns about name changes, with an iconic route like the '46A' re-branded the 'E1'.

The public will soon be asked for their feedback on the plans.

Jarrett Walker, who put the plans together, believes his proposals make more sense than the existing system.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show, he observed: "You have to get used to a new number, but the route is unchanged.

"I think it's very important that people not panic and assume that because a route number is changing, the service is changing. Yes, route numbers are going to change. They have to change - the existing route numbering system is immensely confusing."

On the subject of M50, Mr Walker explained: "The problem is that it's very time-consuming to get on and off the M50 to a place where you can stop.

"It's easy to run non-stop between two points on the M50, but that's not how we build up patronage - we have to stop along the way."

A consultation process on the report will get under way on July 16th, and continue for nine weeks until September 16th.

Members of the public will be asked to submit their feedback online.