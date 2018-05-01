Man arrested over woman's disappearance in Sligo

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman in County Sligo.

30-year-old Natalia Karaczyn has been missing from her home in Crozon Park in Sligo town centre since Sunday morning.

Gardaí are treating her disappearance as suspicious and are concerned for her safety.

Natalia is described as being 5'8" in height and of slim build with green eyes and medium length straight blond hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black lace body suit, black leather trousers, black jacket and black sandals with open toe.

A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday and remains in custody this morning at Ballymote Garda Station.

Natalia's home has been sealed off and a forensic exam has been carried out.

Investigators have also carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to the movements of a beige Peugeot estate car 308, partial registration number 09 DL on Sunday morning in the Sligo area.

Anyone who may have any information regarding Natalia’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 - 9157000.