Man arrested over murder of Joseph Deacy in Mayo

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the murder of Joseph Deacy in County Mayo.

The 21-year-old was found with head injuries Gortnasillagh, Swinford on the 12th of August 2017.

Mr Deacy was originally form St Albans in England.

The alarm was raised at around 6am and he was taken to Mayo University Hospital. He was later moved to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he died the next day.

Following a post mortem examination, Gardaí launched a murder inquiry.

This afternoon investigators announced that a man in his 20s had been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He was arrested in Mayo and is being held at Claremorris Garda Station.