Man arrested over money laundering investigation in Dublin

A man has been arrested in north Dublin by gardaí from the Money Laundering Investigation Unit.

He was detained at around 8.00am Wednesday morning in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

The 33-year-old was arrested in relation to the laundering of funds in excess of €1.1m.

Gardaí say the alleged laundered funds were the proceeds of an international invoice re-direction fraud against a Danish company.

It is believed the offence happened in May 2016.



The man was taken to Blanchardstown garda station where he was charged in connection with the alleged fraud.

He is set to appear in court later.