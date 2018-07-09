Man arrested over fatal stabbing in Limerick

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Limerick City over the weekend.

24-year-old Patrick O’Connor received serious stab wounds at Fitzgerald's Bar on Sexton Street North on Saturday night.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This morning, Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the investigation.

He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station