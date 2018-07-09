Man arrested over fatal stabbing in Limerick

24-year-old Patrick O'Connor was stabbed to death in an attack at a pub in the city centre
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Limerick City over the weekend.
24-year-old Patrick O’Connor received serious stab wounds at Fitzgerald's Bar on Sexton Street North on Saturday night.
He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
This morning, Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the investigation.
He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station