Man arrested over explosive device attack on Gerry Adams' home

A man has been arrested by police after an attack on the home of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

Explosive devices were thrown at his house, and at a property belonging to colleague Bobby Storey on Friday night.

A 35-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of offences, including criminal damage.

Detectives say the man was detained on Tuesday night and is "assisting police with their enquiries".

Police also searched a number of properties in the west Belfast area on Tuesday.

A rally was held in Belfast on Monday night in support of Mr Adams and Mr Storey.

Mr Adams told the crowd: "You're either for peace or you're against peace.

"And if you feel that there's justification in bombing our house and bombing Theresa and Bobby's house then step up and explain yourself.

"Justify your actions, stand over what you have done and explain the rationale behind it".