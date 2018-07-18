Man arrested over explosive device attack on Gerry Adams' home

He is being held on suspicion of offences, including criminal damage

News
Man arrested over explosive device attack on Gerry Adams&#39; home

Damage done to a car at the scene of an explosive device attack on the west Belfast home of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams | Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

A man has been arrested by police after an attack on the home of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

Explosive devices were thrown at his house, and at a property belonging to colleague Bobby Storey on Friday night.

A 35-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of offences, including criminal damage.

Detectives say the man was detained on Tuesday night and is "assisting police with their enquiries".

Police also searched a number of properties in the west Belfast area on Tuesday.

A rally was held in Belfast on Monday night in support of Mr Adams and Mr Storey.

Mr Adams told the crowd: "You're either for peace or you're against peace.

"And if you feel that there's justification in bombing our house and bombing Theresa and Bobby's house then step up and explain yourself.

"Justify your actions, stand over what you have done and explain the rationale behind it".


2 Related articles
Rally held in support of Gerry Adams over explosive device attack

Rally held in support of Gerry Adams over explosive device attack

Homes of Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey attacked with explosives

Homes of Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey attacked with explosives