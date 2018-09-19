Man arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after Dublin raids

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after a series of raids in Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a total of seven searches in the city centre this morning.

They say the operation was targeting criminality associated with organised crime'.

During the searches, 'a quantity' of heroin was seized, along with a number of encrypted communication devices.

One 24-year-old man was arrested following the heroin seizure, and he is being held at Bridewell Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation.

Speaking about today's operation, Garda Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said: "The searches undertaken this morning represent further evidence of the Garda Siochána’s unrelenting efforts to dismantle organised crime groups that are involved in drug trafficking and a wide range of other criminality and who are attempting to murder particular people”.