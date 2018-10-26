Man arrested in Salisbury on suspicion of attempting to steal Magna Carta

A man has been arrested in Salisbury in England after allegedly attempting to steal a copy of the Magna Carta.

The incident happened in Salisbury Cathedral at around 5pm on Thursday evening.

According to police, somebody attempted to smash a glass box containing one of the few surviving original copies of the 13th century British charter.

Local media reports that somebody set off an alarm during the incident, alerting staff to what was happening.

Dean of Salisbury Reverend Nick Papadopoulos told BBC a suspect was wrestled to the ground by staff while attempting to escape, and restrained until police arrived around 10 minutes later.

He added: "He had been carrying a hammer so our guys were very courageous."

In a statement, Salisbury Police said: "A man matching the description given by witnesses was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage, and has been taken to Melksham custody for questioning where he remains.

"The Magna Carta has not been damaged and nobody was injured in the incident."

