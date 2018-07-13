Man arrested for attempted murder as Derry violence continues

Police in Derry have faced improvised explosives and petrol bombs during a sixth consecutive night of rioting in Derry.

Officers fired four rounds of plastic bullets and arrested three men, aged between 18 and 50, during the unrest.

One of the men, aged 22-years-old, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In a statement, the PSNI said two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 74 petrol bombs were thrown after violence broke out in the Bogside area of the city from before 9pm last night.

However, some residents have accused police of being heavy-handed during the operation.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has condemned the violence, warning that “wrecking and terrorising your own community or a neighbouring community is wrong and is not reflective of the proud community that is the Bogside.2

I'm appealing for those who are attacking the Bogside to stop and leave immediately and all of those gathered watching, think of what ur presence is doing to residents. I'm in contact all evening with residents and Alexandra House they r terrified. END THIS NOW .@DerrySinnFein — Karen Mullan (@k_mullan) July 12, 2018

PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont described the violence as a “prolonged and sustained attack” on police.

“I am saddened, disheartened and frustrated that yet again police officers committed to keeping this local community safe have been attacked by a small number of people within it,” he said.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that officers were not injured.”

A PSNI car on Fahan Street In Derry as violence flared in the city for a sixth successive night, 13-07-2018. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

He called on every community leader and person with influence in Derry to “help us stop these attacks on police and the wider community of the city."

“While we have seen many young people involved in these attacks over the last number of nights, it is clear that this is being orchestrated by a more sinister, adult, violent dissident republican element,” he said.

“This cannot continue. This must end now.”

Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood said those behind the incidents were wrecking their own community.

He said the violence was "morally reprehensible and strategically stupid."