Man arrested following stand-off at west Dublin house

A man has been arrested following a stand-off at a house in west Dublin.

A number of Garda units were called to the scene in Ronanstown on Wednesday morning.

A 'media blackout' was then requested by Gardaí in relation to reporting of the operation.

This has since been lifted.

A taser device was used during the incident, and the matter is being referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

One man was involved in the incident and was arrested.

He remains in Garda custody.