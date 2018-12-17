Man arrested by gardaí investigating murder of Kane McCormack

Mr McCormack's body was discovered in a field in Dunboyne last year

Forensic officers at the scene where Kane McCormack's body was discovered. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A man in his 20s has been arrested this morning as part of the investigation into the murder of Kane McCormack in County Meath last year.

24-year-old Kane McCormack's body was discovered in a field in Dunboyne last December.

He had been shot multiple times.

He was the son of Noel Kirwan - a friend of Gerry "the Monk" Hutch - who had been killed the previous year.

Mr McCormack's killing was believed to be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud.

The man arrested earlier today is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

