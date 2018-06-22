Man arrested by gardaí investigating death of man in Bray

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Vincent Kelly in Co Wicklow earlier this month.

Mr Kelly was found unconscious outside a hotel on Bray Main Street in the early hours of Saturday June 9th.

The 45-year-old had a serious head injury, and was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

However, he was pronounced dead the following day.

A man in his 40s was arrested earlier today by gardaí investigating Mr Kelly's death.

He was taken to Bray Garda Station, and held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí have this evening also issued a fresh appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.