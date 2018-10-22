Man arrested by Gardai investigating suspicious death of woman in Dublin

A man has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the death of a woman in suspicious circumstances in Dublin.

A crew from Dublin Fire Brigade found the body of the woman, aged in her early 30s, in an apartment in Cabra shortly after 2:30pm yesterday.

They immediately alerted Gardaí and the Garda Technical Bureau was called in to preserve the scene and carry out a forensic examination.

A post mortem is due to be carried out this morning.

A man in his thirties was arrested in connection with the inquiry, and questioned at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing.