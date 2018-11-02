Man arrested by Gardaí investigating murder of David Boland in Athy

A man has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of 34-year-old David Boland in County Kildare yesterday.

Mr Boland died after being stabbed on Duke Street, Athy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 5:30am and the 34-year-old was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where he later died.

Investigators arrested a "young man" from the Carlow area in connection with the investigation yesterday.

He is detained at Kildare Town Garda Station.

Yesterday, Garda Superintendent Martin Walker said investigators believe there were "a number of people were in the vicinity" during the incident and appealed for anyone who was in the area to come forward.

He also appealed for passing motorists and anyone who may have dash cam footage to come forward.