Man arrested at Dublin Airport after running onto tarmac to try and board flight

A man in his 20s is due in court after breaking through a door at Dublin Airport to try and board a plane.

The man and a woman were late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam on Thursday morning.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said they arrived at the boarding gate after the flight had closed.

They were engaging with Ryanair staff at the gate and the man became agitated.

He was banging on a window trying to get the aircraft to wait.

He then broke through a door and made his way onto the tarmac trying to flag the aircraft down.

He was initially restrained by Ryanair staff on the tarmac.

Airport Police, who had already been contacted, arrived on the scene almost immediately and arrested him.

A late passenger has been pinned to the ground by @DublinAirport police after running out of the terminal towards the plane pleading and shouting at the pilot to wait. 1/...@BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/TJL22qfNCt — Declan Harvey (@NewsDeclan) September 27, 2018

He was taken to the Airport Police Station and handed over to the Gardaí.

He is due appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.