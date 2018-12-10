Man arrested as part of murder investigation in Co Down

A murder investigation has been launched in Northern Ireland after a man's body was found in Co Down.

The body of a 29-year-old man was discovered in the Burrendale Park Road area of Newcastle over the weekend.

Police received a report at 1:45pm on Saturday that the body was found at a flat.

A post mortem examination was carried out on Sunday.

As a result, police say they are treating this death as murder.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody.

The PSNI say this man is assisting them with enquiries.

They are appealing to anyone with any information which may assist the investigation to come forward.