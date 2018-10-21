Man arrested after woman's body is found at Dublin apartment complex

A man's been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body in Cabra in Dublin earlier today.

The discovery was made at an apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, in Cabra, shortly after 2.30pm.

The body of a woman in her 30's was found by a crew from Dublin Fire Brigade, who then alerted Gardaí.



The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination.

The body will be removed from the apartment this evening and a post mortem examination is due to be carried out tomorrow morning.

A man in his thirties has been arrested in relation to the investigation and is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4,of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing.