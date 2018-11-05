Man arrested after suspected Xanax tablets seized in Limerick

A man has been arrested after around €7,500 worth of suspected Xanax tablets were seized in Co Limerick.

The man, aged in his 40s was detained following the search of a house in the Carew Park area on Saturday.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit were assisted by the Regional Support Unit.

They carried out a search warrant at around 8.00pm on Saturday.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The arrested man was brought to Henry Street Garda Station, and he has since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).