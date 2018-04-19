Man arrested after 'substantial' cannabis seizure in north Dublin

Gardaí in north Dublin have arrested one man and seized a substantial amount of cannabis.

The drugs were seized on Wednesday afternoon as part of on going investigations into the sale and supply of drugs.

Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Finglas obtained a search warrant to search a house in the area.

During the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of around €1m was seized.

A man, aged in his early 60s, was arrested at the scene.

He is being held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Act at Finglas garda station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.