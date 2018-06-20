Man arrested after 'faulty drill battery' causes small explosion at London Tube station

A man has been arrested by police investigating a small explosion at a Tube station in north London.

The incident happened at Southgate Underground station at around 7pm yesterday evening.

Officials believe the blast was caused by a faulty drill battery.

Five people received minor injuries during the incident, with witnesses reporting several people being trampled on an escalator after the explosion.

Three of the injured people were treated at the scene, while two were taken to hospital.

British Transport Police today said a 23-year-old man was arrested "on suspicion of doing an act likely to cause an explosion to injure or damage property, and endangering safety on the railway".

The man has since been released under investigation.

Officials previously said the blast was not believed to be terror related, while London mayor Sadiq Khan described it as 'non suspicious'.