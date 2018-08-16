Man arrested after drugs worth €140,000 seized in west Dublin

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated value of €140,000 and arrested a man in west Dublin.

It is part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Members of the Ronanstown Drugs Unit carried out an operation at Collinstown Park on Thursday morning.

During the operation, an 18-year-old man was searched and found in possession of cocaine with an estimated street value in excess of €50,000

He was arrested and is being held at Ronanstown Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

During a follow up operation, Gardaí searched a house in the Ronanstown area and seized MDMA - with an estimated value thought to be in excess of €90,000.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.