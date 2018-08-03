Man arrested after cannabis resin seized in Dublin

A man has been arrested in Dublin after cannabis resin was seized in the north inner-city.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house on Friday morning in an intelligence led operation.

The Special Crime Task Force, within the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, wee involved.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of up to €33,000, were seized and a the man arrested.

He is currently detained at Mountjoy garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.