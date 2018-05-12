Man arrested after cannabis herb seized in Co Clare

A car was stopped at Latoon South in Ennis
Gardaí have have seized cannabis herb and arrested a man in Co Clare.
It is part of an on going intelligence led operation into drug trafficking.
A car was stopped on Friday at Latoon South in Ennis.
During the course of the search, gardai discovered a quantity of cannabis herb.
The male driver a man aged in his 40s was arrested and taken to Ennis garda station, where he is being detained unde Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act .
A follow up search of a house at Ballyclough Avenue in Ballinacurra, Weston, Co Limerick uncovered a large quantity of cannabis herb.
The approximate street value of the total amount of cannabis discovered was €250,000
Gardaí say investigations are on-going.