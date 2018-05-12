Man arrested after cannabis herb seized in Co Clare

Gardaí have have seized cannabis herb and arrested a man in Co Clare.

It is part of an on going intelligence led operation into drug trafficking.

A car was stopped on Friday at Latoon South in Ennis.

During the course of the search, gardai discovered a quantity of cannabis herb.

The male driver a man aged in his 40s was arrested and taken to Ennis garda station, where he is being detained unde Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act .

A follow up search of a house at Ballyclough Avenue in Ballinacurra, Weston, Co Limerick uncovered a large quantity of cannabis herb.

The approximate street value of the total amount of cannabis discovered was €250,000

Gardaí say investigations are on-going.